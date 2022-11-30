See All General Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD

General Surgery
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Zorc works at Chevy Chase Surgical Associates P.C. in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chevy Chase Surgical Associates PC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1455, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-6700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 30, 2022
I highly recommend Dr. Zorc and his wonderful dedicated staff. Throughout the whole procedure I had full confidence in Dr. Zorc's surgical skills, knowledge and expertise. He really took the time to answer all questions in advance of the surgery. HIs staff were so kind and reassuring at all times. The post-op treatment was very thorough and diligent. A first class service displaying kindness and empathy at all times for the patient.
LD — Nov 30, 2022
About Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1184755407
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Washington Hospital Center
Internship
  • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zorc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zorc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zorc works at Chevy Chase Surgical Associates P.C. in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Zorc’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorc.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

