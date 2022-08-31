Dr. Thomas Zink, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zink, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Zink, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They completed their fellowship with Upmc Passavant
Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 116, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with the time Dr. Zink spent with me...no hurrying off to the next patient. He listened intently to my questions/concerns and addressed each thoroughly.
About Dr. Thomas Zink, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801212196
Education & Certifications
- Upmc Passavant
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
