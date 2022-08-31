Overview

Dr. Thomas Zink, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They completed their fellowship with Upmc Passavant



Dr. Zink works at Premier Orthopedics in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.