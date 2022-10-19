Dr. Thomas Ziering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ziering, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ziering, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Ziering works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas S. Ziering, MD, LLC - Healthcare for ALL Families1201 Mount Kemble Ave Ste 2D, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 221-1919Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziering?
On a recent visit I presented several different issues regarding my current health condition. Dr. Ziering immediately organized the issues, made suggestions to deal with them and highlighted which concerns needn't be concerning which helped reduce my anxiety. He suggested different approaches that can be taken and he would monitor my current health situation and speak to the doctors that were involved. So in short order he relieved my anxiety, set a path forward, discussed my medicines and I left feeling so much better about my current situation. The visit was done in an atmosphere that lowered the presure and concern I had only a short while before. He is remarkably intelligent, knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. When you leave the office you feel remarkably more relaxed and in control of the situation.
About Dr. Thomas Ziering, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902854870
Education & Certifications
- Somerset Fam Prac-Somerset Med Ctr
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Muhlenberg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziering has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziering works at
Dr. Ziering speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.