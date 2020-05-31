Dr. Thomas Zakkak, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakkak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zakkak, DDS
Dr. Thomas Zakkak, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS.
Gulf Coast Oral and Facial Surgery1760 Medical Park Dr Ste A, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 207-0670
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my procedure at Cedar Lake. The entire staff was very pleasant and Dr Zakkak did a wonderful job as my oral surgeon. I had less pain than anticipated and my recovery is going extremely well. Highly recommend.
Dr. Zakkak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakkak accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakkak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakkak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakkak.
