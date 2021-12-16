Overview

Dr. Thomas Yu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Yu works at THE DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.