Dr. Thomas Yu, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Yu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Yu works at THE DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Center
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Center
    19735 Germantown Rd Ste 210, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 444-0153
  3. 3
    The Dermatology Center
    6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Itchy Skin
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?

    Dec 16, 2021
    My wife has visited Dr Yu’s office a number of times since 2006 and experienced impeccable professional service every time. In my opinion Dr Yu is the “Go to” Dermatologist if you want an expert dermatology diagnosis with outstanding successful results.
    Lavaughn Lee Hamblin — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619963162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery Columbia University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center Columbia University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Acne, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

