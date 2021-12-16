Dr. Thomas Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Yu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Yu works at
The Dermatology Center6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
The Dermatology Center19735 Germantown Rd Ste 210, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 444-0153
The Dermatology Center6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife has visited Dr Yu’s office a number of times since 2006 and experienced impeccable professional service every time. In my opinion Dr Yu is the “Go to” Dermatologist if you want an expert dermatology diagnosis with outstanding successful results.
About Dr. Thomas Yu, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619963162
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery Columbia University
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center Columbia University
- Johns Hopkins Bayview
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Acne, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.