Dr. Thomas Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Doug Thompson, MD5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3008Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Christus Stmichael Senior Health Cente2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 239, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wadley Regional Medical Center1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 798-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Young in August '17 re my shoulder pain. He was excellent! He cared about my pain and the level of it. He explained 4 ways on how to fix it but pushed no particular one on me, it would be my decision. He was very pleasant and considerate. The office is busy with all the other Dr's in the same office but to get to see a great Dr that's okay with me.
About Dr. Thomas Young, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1598750788
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.