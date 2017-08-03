Overview

Dr. Thomas Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.