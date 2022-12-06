Dr. Thomas Young, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Young, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Young, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
EQ Dental3529 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 171, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4567Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young and his staff are so nice. I've been a patient of theirs for years and while I hate going to the dentist, they make you feel relaxed and comfortable. Would recommend Dr. Young and his staff to anyone who needs a really good dentist.
About Dr. Thomas Young, DDS
- Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427249887
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
