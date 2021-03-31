See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Thomas Young, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Young works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery-Faris Road
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 310, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-8300
    General Surgery-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B260, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Abscess
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 31, 2021
    He is an excellent surgeon. You can really tell that he cares for his patients. He is kind and caring and all of his co workers & patients speak so highly of him. Once you are a patient of his, you are a patient for life.
    Rebecca — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Young, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275575284
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    Dr. Young has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

