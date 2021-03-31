Overview

Dr. Thomas Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Young works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.