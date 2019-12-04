See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Yen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Yen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Monterey Bay Urology Associates
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 310, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 04, 2019
Everything went great!
Dec 04, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Yen, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Cantonese and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1891992103
  • Oregon
  • University of California, San Francisco
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
  • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • Dominican Hospital

Dr. Thomas Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yen’s profile.

Dr. Yen speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.