Dr. Thomas Yeagley, MD
Dr. Thomas Yeagley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Uap Clinic Pharmacy1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3115
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He has been my on/gym for the last 9 yrs. He is patient and answers all my questions in a way I can understand. When I was pregnant, he took good care of us and already knew my history. His nurses are also really nice and
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Yeagley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeagley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeagley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeagley.
