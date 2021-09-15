Dr. Thomas Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Xu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Xu, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Sports and Spine Specialists2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 660, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 609-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor helped with my pain. I will recommend to friends.
About Dr. Thomas Xu, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1063766160
Education & Certifications
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- The Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- University Of Southern California
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xu speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.