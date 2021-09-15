Overview

Dr. Thomas Xu, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Xu works at Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.