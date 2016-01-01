Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Va Hospital
- University Chicago Clins
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
