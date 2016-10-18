Overview

Dr. Thomas Wool, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wool works at Southeastern Cardiology Cnsltns in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Selma, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.