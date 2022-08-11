Dr. Thomas Woodrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Woodrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Woodrow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with U So Fla
Dr. Woodrow works at
Locations
-
1
Xiomara Matias Ayala14320 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-4544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodrow?
Dr. Woodrow takes time with patients and is very pleasant.
About Dr. Thomas Woodrow, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1851308266
Education & Certifications
- U So Fla
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodrow works at
Dr. Woodrow has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.