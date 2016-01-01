Dr. Thomas Woodbury, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Woodbury, DO
Dr. Thomas Woodbury, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Inland Physicians Service, Inc.9089 Base Line Rd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (866) 592-2199
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Woodbury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodbury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.