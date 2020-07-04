Overview

Dr. Thomas Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.