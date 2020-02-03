See All Hand Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Woloszyn works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Blue Bell, PA, Brooklyn, NY, Middletown, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island Office
    1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 497-5587
  2. 2
    Staten Island Office
    470 Sentry Pkwy E Ste 200, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 497-5587
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Brooklyn Office
    8417 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 497-5587
  4. 4
    Middletown Office
    1270 State Route 35 Ste 3, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 940-3061
  5. 5
    North Brunswick Office
    1520 US Highway 130 Ste 204, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 940-3061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woloszyn?

    Feb 03, 2020
    I had two surgeries with Dr. Woloszyn. I would recommend if you need hand surgery, he is the one to see. Today if you look at both surgery sites, no scarring at all. Dr Woloszyn answers all your questions. One goes into surgery without a worry.
    Patricia — Feb 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woloszyn to family and friends

    Dr. Woloszyn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woloszyn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407874787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Surgery Centres Of Texas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgical Residency, The Nassau County Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woloszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woloszyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woloszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woloszyn has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woloszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Woloszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woloszyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woloszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woloszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.