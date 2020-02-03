Overview

Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Woloszyn works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Blue Bell, PA, Brooklyn, NY, Middletown, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.