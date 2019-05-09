Overview

Dr. Thomas Witt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh



Dr. Witt works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.