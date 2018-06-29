Overview

Dr. Thomas Witt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia, Mayo Clinic Health System Lake City and Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing.



Dr. Witt works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN with other offices in Moose Lake, MN and Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.