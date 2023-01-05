Overview

Dr. Thomas Wise, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Wise works at Valley Health Surgery Center in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.