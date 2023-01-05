Dr. Thomas Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wise, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Health Ambulatory Surgery Center174 Botanical Blvd, Winchester, VA 22603 Directions (540) 536-5900
Winchester Orthopaedic Asscs128 Medical Cir, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-8975
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- War Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wise and all staff have been great. Answering questions and any concerns.
About Dr. Thomas Wise, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
