Dr. Thomas Winston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Winston works at Doctor Winston Family Practice in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Panhandle, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.