Dr. Thomas Wilson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wilson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates PC800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8981Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson did my back surgery. I found him to be kind and very experienced at what he does. I would not use anyone else.
About Dr. Thomas Wilson Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942397971
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson Jr works at
Dr. Wilson Jr has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.
