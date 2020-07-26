Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Cardiology Associates of Nashville5651 Frist Blvd Ste 603, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 889-1968
Cardiology Associates of Paducah Psc1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 415, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-0103
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Williams. Is a very caring doctor. He & his staff do their best to take care of you. My mom is 93 they are very patient with her. She is very slow walking etc. Dr Williams listens to all mine & moms concerns. Trisha. McGuire
About Dr. Thomas Williams, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.