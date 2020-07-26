Overview

Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Tristar Health - Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.