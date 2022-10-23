Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Urology Specialists4120 Woodmere Park Blvd Ste 8A, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 274-4291
-
2
Florida Urology Specialists936 Tamiami Trl, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4292
-
3
Florida Urology Specialists1 S School Ave Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 274-4293Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Excellent care - went through all the imaging and had a cystoscopy as well..Dr. Williams is as good as it gets! Allan Afterman
About Dr. Thomas Williams, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871680348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.