Dr. Thomas Williams, MD
Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Graystone Eye Surgery Center2424 Century Pl SE Bldg 1, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-2050
Graystone Eye2311 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (828) 322-2050
Graystone Eye2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 726-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital|University Of Ks School Of Med|University Of Ne Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
