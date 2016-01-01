Overview

Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.