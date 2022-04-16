Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Ear ringing and hearing loss. Doctor and the assistants were great.
About Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD
- Neurotology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1093735789
Education & Certifications
- Ear Research Foundation
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willcox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Willcox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Willcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willcox speaks German.
848 patients have reviewed Dr. Willcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willcox.
