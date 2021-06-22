Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Door County Medical Center.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Locations
-
1
BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 288-8377
-
2
BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine - BayPark 24112411 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 288-8377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Door County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful pain specialist and a gentleman. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help with their pain or needs testing done to see what the next step is. He is quite skilled in the service of Back Ablation. Both my husband and I have had Ablations done in several areas of the spine to relieve pain.
About Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD
- Pain Management
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043231756
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Gundersen Lutheran Health System
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
