Overview

Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Door County Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkins works at Prevea Health in Sturgeon Bay, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.