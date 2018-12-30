Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas White, MD
Dr. Thomas White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 8111 Dodge8111 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1320
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thank you so much for providing such wonderful service! Dr. Tom White and staff were very friendly and provided me with an exceptional experience. Thanks Maria C Azuaje
About Dr. Thomas White, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891712410
- U Nebr
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.