Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas White, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Thomas C. White MD PC200 W County Line Rd Ste 100, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 996-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best.
About Dr. Thomas White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1548266240
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
