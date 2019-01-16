Overview

Dr. Thomas Whisenhunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Whisenhunt works at Champaign Dental Group in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.