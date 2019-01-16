Dr. Thomas Whisenhunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisenhunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Whisenhunt, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Whisenhunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Montgomery Neurosurgical Associates1510 Forest Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-6422Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You may have to to spend some of the time getting to know him, and he is always in a hurry but that’s because he is trying to care for as many people as he can. He has all the experience to back up his words. Many years at both UAB & CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Birmingham, Alabama. Any man that cares for a CHILD that needs care is a GREAT MAN. I’ve been through two SPINAL related surgeries and both made me better and without as much PAIN. My PRAYERS go out to ANYONE who is in needs this kind of DOCTOR
About Dr. Thomas Whisenhunt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1275736365
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- San Diego State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisenhunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whisenhunt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisenhunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisenhunt has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisenhunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisenhunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisenhunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisenhunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisenhunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.