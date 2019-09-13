Overview

Dr. Thomas Werner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.



Dr. Werner works at EMPLOYERS HEALTHCARE CENTER in Grand Island, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.