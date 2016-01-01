Overview

Dr. Thomas Wenstrup, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Wenstrup works at Stanlisaus County Health Svs in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.