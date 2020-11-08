Dr. Thomas Wenker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wenker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Wenker, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Dr. Wenker works at
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc430 Altair Pkwy Ste 210, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This doctor is very kind and knowledgeable. I saw him for psoriasis and he provided me with many different treatment options. I also sent my husband to see him and he was very pleased with his care.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194926014
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Dr. Wenker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenker works at
Dr. Wenker has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenker.
