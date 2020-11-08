Overview

Dr. Thomas Wenker, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.



Dr. Wenker works at Central Ohio Skin & Cancer in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.