Dr. Thomas Welch II, MD

Cardiology
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Welch II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Welch II works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SJP Cardiovascular Specialists
    4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 634-6699
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
    301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 634-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 21, 2022
emergency surgery following cardiac Arrest
— Sep 21, 2022
About Dr. Thomas Welch II, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689017329
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Welch II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Welch II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

