Dr. Thomas Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Weber, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
-
1
St Joseph Health Pulmonry Assoc.2700 E 29th St Ste 260, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-0012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
Has treated myself and family for several years. He cares about me as an individual and delivers care like I’m a family member.
About Dr. Thomas Weber, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093753279
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.