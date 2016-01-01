Dr. Watters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Watters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Watters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Watters works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Network Imaging Inc.101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 303, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 375-1546
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watters?
About Dr. Thomas Watters, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508816596
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters works at
Dr. Watters has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.