Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Watanabe works at
Allegheny University Hosp - Elkins Prk60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6736
I gave 4 stars for time spent with Dr. Watanabe, but overall would have given 2 stars. I found Dr. Watanabe to be interested in trying to help me & laser focused. However, his Assist or PA(?) Leah did a horrible job with my intake information. I wrote and explained each & every error & there were MANY. Some were critical facts. One of the Techs or? on his staff told me to write & list the errors because there were too many for her to handle, when I called. I did & asked for Dr. Watanabe to please correct this information & send me a copy. No response, no corrections. This is a detrimental error & as a patient for a consult, apparently I have no recourse! This is not right or fair. Not pleased with the lack of response.
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
30 years of experience
English
- 1972532349
- Rehab Inst Mich
- U Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Watanabe has seen patients for Concussion and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watanabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
