Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (662)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Wascher works at Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC
    5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 221-0281

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Brain Cancer
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Brain Cancer
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Novalis® Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
TrueBeam™ Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 662 ratings
    Patient Ratings (662)
    5 Star
    (649)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Wascher is a completely brilliant surgeon who provided excellent care and treatment. He performed an extremely difficult surgery on my back that made a world of difference for me. Between he and Anthony Lee at NeuroSpine, I received the best possible care. They answer all questions honestly and directly, they are quick to return phone calls, and will always make sure you completely understand everything. You couldn't ask for better health care.
    camille leisten — Dec 02, 2022
    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447242573
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wascher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wascher works at Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Wascher’s profile.

    Dr. Wascher has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wascher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    662 patients have reviewed Dr. Wascher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wascher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

