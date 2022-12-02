Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 221-0281
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Dr. Wascher is a completely brilliant surgeon who provided excellent care and treatment. He performed an extremely difficult surgery on my back that made a world of difference for me. Between he and Anthony Lee at NeuroSpine, I received the best possible care. They answer all questions honestly and directly, they are quick to return phone calls, and will always make sure you completely understand everything. You couldn't ask for better health care.
- 37 years of experience
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Wascher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wascher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wascher has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wascher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
662 patients have reviewed Dr. Wascher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wascher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.