Dr. Thomas Warren, MD
Dr. Thomas Warren, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Lake Norman Ears Nose and Throat140 Gateway Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 664-9638
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Dr. Warren is a fantastic and caring physician and surgeon. He remove a facial cyst and there is not a trace of a scar. In today's rushed Doctor visits, I expected a quick exam and diagnosis. Not with Dr. Warren. He takes his time, explains everything and makes the patient feel at rest. He treats you like Family! Wonderful! (His staff is great...very professional.)
About Dr. Thomas Warren, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386715639
- Medical University South Carolina College Of Medicine-Otolaryngology
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine-General Surgery
- Wake Forest University
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
