Dr. Thomas Warren, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Warren works at LAKE NORMAN EARS NOSE & THROAT in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.