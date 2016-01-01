Dr. Thomas Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ward, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Sung and Ward Inc10 Liberty Ln, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-9208
Dialysis Clinic Inc. - Jeannette6710 State Route 30, Jeannette, PA 15644 Directions (410) 744-0890
Dialysis Clinic Inc20 E Main St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
About Dr. Thomas Ward, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992770812
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
