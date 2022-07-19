Dr. Thomas Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ward, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ward, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
Vitreo Retinal Surgeons, LLC11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 400, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give more than 5 stars I would. Dr. Ward cares so much for his patients. We called on a Sunday evening and the answering service put him on the phone immediately. We were very surprised and happy to get an answer immediately on an issue that had us very concerned. He’s a very caring person and very knowledgeable and explains everything very clearly and patiently! I wish all doctors were like him!
About Dr. Thomas Ward, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont
- Doh Bicounty Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
