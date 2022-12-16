See All General Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Dr. Thomas Wang, MD

General Surgery
5 (102)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at North Dallas Surgical Specs in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Dallas Surgical Specs
    3600 Shire Blvd Ste 104, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 487-6400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Weight Loss Center
    1151 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 324-6127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    great service, Dr. Wang took the time to explain everything
    Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Wang, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629395967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

