Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at North Dallas Surgical Specs in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.