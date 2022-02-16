Overview

Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Valley Pain Consultants - Central Phoenix in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.