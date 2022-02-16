Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Maryland Cardiac Care, LLC9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 202, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 337-9766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is always very professional. He answers all your questions and makes you feel at home. His staff is always very nice.
About Dr. Thomas Wang, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1558413971
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Unc Meml Hosp Unc
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
