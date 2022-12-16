Dr. Thomas Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Walters, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Walters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Scott White Meml Hospital
Dr. Walters works at
Locations
-
1
Main Central5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (205) 325-8507
-
2
Texan Eye1700 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walters?
Before and after my cataract surgery, Dr. Walters was very thorough and patient, and answered all my questions fully. I have worked with many doctors, and he is one of the very best!
About Dr. Thomas Walters, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Danish and Spanish
- 1609852664
Education & Certifications
- Scott White Meml Hospital
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters works at
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walters speaks Danish and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.