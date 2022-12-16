See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Thomas Walters, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Walters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Scott White Meml Hospital

Dr. Walters works at Texan Eye in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Central
    5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731
    Texan Eye
    1700 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78746

  Ascension Seton Northwest
  Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    American Enterprise Group
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 16, 2022
    Before and after my cataract surgery, Dr. Walters was very thorough and patient, and answered all my questions fully. I have worked with many doctors, and he is one of the very best!
    Steve H. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Walters, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Danish and Spanish
    1609852664
    Scott White Meml Hospital
    Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walters has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

