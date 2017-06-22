Overview

Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.