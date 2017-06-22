See All General Surgeons in Kernersville, NC
Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Walsh works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7363

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Jun 22, 2017
    I love Dr. Walsh! He worked with me to determine the best course of treatment for me, considering my anticipated outcome. When my insurance company disagreed, he and his staff presented my cause to my insurance company and why this was best for ME. He has been encouraging about my progress. I cannot state enough how pleased I am that he is my doctor! After my experience, he is now hubby's doctor too!
    Jamestown, NC — Jun 22, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1831124254
    Education & Certifications

    • University Pitts
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsh works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Walsh’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

