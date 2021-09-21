Overview

Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Men's Health Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

