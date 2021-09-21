Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
Men's Health Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4246 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah4225 Roosevelt Way NE # E-179, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 82 years old and had a penile implant. Have been very sexually active since I was 18. Continued until I was in my mid 70's than ED set in. Dr Walsh gave me the confidence to move ahead. After surgery was uncomfortable for 10 days but took no pain medication at all. Finished the 6 weeks recommended before sexual activity. Implant works as advertised, Only reservation is engorgement that is lacking but am told will improve over time. Contend with Doctor Walsh and the decision.
About Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730274689
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

