Overview

Dr. Thomas Waller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Waller works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultants in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.