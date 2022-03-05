Dr. Thomas Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wallace, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace?
I am 78, I have seen cardiologist in three different states. Dr. Wallace is the BEST, far superior to any Doctors I have ever dealt with. Dr. Wallace takes time, answers all questions, explains everything in detail. His nurse Amber, is extremely professional, and really goes the extra mile to assist you with excellent follow up. I drive close to 4 hours from another state to see Dr. Wallace.
About Dr. Thomas Wallace, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295807733
Education & Certifications
- UTSW Parkland
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wallace using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.