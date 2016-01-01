See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Thomas Walker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Walker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Walker works at WalkerMD Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic & Plastic Center of Atlanta ENT
    5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 135, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Thomas Walker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and German
    • 1922250489
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at WalkerMD Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    Dr. Walker has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

