Dr. Waliser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Waliser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Waliser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Waliser works at
Locations
Deborah D Wilson MD10250 N 92nd St Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-4791Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McDowell Rd1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Waliser totally put me at ease with his gentle, caring personality. I was seen at my appointed time. He took plenty of time with me, not making me feel rushed like so many M.D.'s do. His M.A. (Nicole) was also a very personable individual. I would highly recommend Dr. Waliser.
About Dr. Thomas Waliser, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639190572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waliser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waliser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Waliser has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Endometriosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waliser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waliser speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Waliser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waliser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waliser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waliser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.